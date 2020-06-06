PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The temporary closure of a Mississippi River crossing likely will increase traffic levels in Prairie du Chien.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation started work Friday to repair overflow bridges in the marsh area on Wisconsin 82 that also necessitates the closure of the river bridge at Lansing, Iowa. The work is scheduled to run through June 15, weather permitting.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will use the closure of the river bridge to replace two deck panels on the Iowa side of it.
The bridge in Prairie du Chien is the nearest river crossing to the south of the Lansing bridge.