UPDATE
The Amber Alert has been canceled by authorities.
ORIGINAL
BALDWIN, Iowa -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old Jackson County boy who authorities say was abducted by two people.
The abducted child is Abel L. Keil, who is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Authorities report that he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a smiley face on it, blue shorts with animals on them and Batman sandals.
Authorities report that his abductors could be headed to Clinton or Davenport in a silver, 2010 Honda sport utility vehicle with damage to the driver's side headlight and license plate number GRU234.
The alert states that one of his abductors is Jeremy J. Keil, 46, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The other abductor is Amy L. Burick, 35, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts should call 911.