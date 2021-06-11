Traffic might be impacted today and through the weekend as a stretch of one lane of a busy Dubuque roadway is closed.
A northbound lane of the Northwest Arterial will be closed at its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road for "emergency pavement repair" through 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, the city announced today.
"Traffic will be merged into one lane to accommodate this emergency repair," states a press release. "Motorists may experience delays."
For more information, call the Dubuque Engineering Department at 563-589-4270