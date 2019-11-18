UPDATE
EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- Classes will be held today in the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District after law enforcement officials determined a threat made by a student was not "credible," officials announced shortly before 9 a.m.
"The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office did an investigation and did not find the threat to be credible," said Superintendent Rob Busch in a statement. "Classes will resume today on the normal two-hour delay schedule. There will be extra law enforcement in our community and around our school today."
The statement later said, "As parents, you can always decide whether you want to send your student to attend classes after an event such as this. While we hope you feel comfortable sending your children to school today, if you do not, the absence will be considered an excused absence. Please use regular attendance procedures to report the absence."
ORIGINAL STORY
EDGEWOOD, Iowa – Officials have delayed the start of classes by two hours this morning at Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District as they investigate a threat made by a student.
In an announcement posted on the district website, Superintendent Rob Busch states that “a high school student made a verbal threat about bringing a weapon to school that students overheard.”
The threat was made on Friday, according to the announcement.
“Students informed their parents, who reported the information to school administrators on Sunday,” according to the announcement.”
Busch writes that the district “takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception.” School officials contacted law enforcement, who are investigating the threat, according to Busch.
“At no time has there been any immediate danger to any student or staff member,” Busch writes.
Classes are delayed “to allow for additional time for law enforcement investigation and insure the safety of students and staff,” according to a social media post by the district.