In a typical year, LGBT Pride Month is celebrated with marches, rallies, festivals and parades.
The ongoing spread of COVID-19 has put a halt to all such gatherings and, in turn, fundamentally altered the way in which local organizations are approaching the month of June.
Jaime Collins, co-founder and president of the Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance, emphasized that the pandemic has forced local groups to get creative.
“We have to reimagine pride month,” she said. “It may not be a parade down the street or a face-to-face get-together, but we can still provide opportunities for our community to connect.”
This year, tri-state pride groups have taken this challenge to heart.
Educational presentations, worship events, board meetings and a “story slam” celebrating Pride Month all have moved into the virtual realm.
The online gatherings may lack the personal touch of previous Pride events. But those in the LGBT community believe a virtual celebration is better than nothing at all.
Allissa Collins, of the Northwest Illinois Gender & Sexuality Alliance, said the month of June will continue to play an important role, even in a pandemic-plagued year.
“Pride Month gives people a chance to express themselves and feel accepted for who they are,” she said.
Important moment
Multiple local organizations aim to support the LGBT community and educate the public at large — and many have cropped up only recently.
In 2019, Dubuque-based Key City Pride was founded in hopes of providing advocacy, outreach, support services and networking for LGBTQIA+ families and communities.
The Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance was started in 2018.
Collins said the organization began as a support group, before blossoming into something more.
“We have expanded to a genuine movement in southwest Wisconsin,” she said. “I’m really proud of the people involved in this effort. They are doing some great work.”
Collins believes that Pride Month provides context for the journey of the LGBT community.
“In the past, we have been rejected — and then we were tolerated and, more recently, there has been an acceptance,” she said. “Pride Month is taking it one step further. It is about celebrating the uniqueness and the beauty of diversity. It is about shining a light on strength and resilience.”
Collins came out as a transgender woman in March 2016. She was 52.
Collins said that bigotry, misunderstanding, sexism and misogyny clouded her self-perception for decades.
“I lived the first 50 years of my life trying to figure myself out,” Collins said.
Collins’ decision to come out was an enlightening experience on multiple levels: She not only learned about herself but also earned a new perspective on the people around her.
“There was level of acceptance I really didn’t anticipate,” she said. “It was very heartwarming.”
Staying connected
Northwest Illinois Gender & Sexuality Alliance aims to provide education and support for the LGBTQIA+ community and well as the many “allies” who support them. Through these efforts, the organization hopes to increase self-esteem and reduce self-harm, bullying and substance abuse in that community.
The organization is part of Riverview Center, a nonprofit that provides support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Program Manager Allissa Collins — who is not related to Jaime Collins — acknowledged that COVID-19 has altered the organizations’ trajectory.
Prior to the spread of the virus, the organization was hosting community conversations, organizing a picnic and increasing its presence in local schools.
It has since adapted to a virtual world. During Pride Month, the alliance is hosting a virtual bingo game and planning an online reading of an educational, LGBT-friendly book.
“We’re trying to find ways to connect even if we can’t be in the same room,” Allissa Collins said.
Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance also is taking creative steps to recognize Pride Week.
On Sunday, June 14, the alliance will host a virtual worship event in partnership with the United Church of Christ in Platteville. It also will team up with other local organizations to offer a “story slam” that allows participants to share their personal experiences.
Allissa Collins believes a key part of celebrating Pride Month is recognizing its history.
Its origins date back to the Stonewall Uprising in the summer of 1969.
In June of that year, police raided a gay club in New York City known as the Stonewall Inn. Such bars often were subject to police harassment and the raid at Stonewall led to a series of riots and protests.
The uprising created a movement that remains strong a half century later.
“It is definitely important to remember what the LGBTQ community has gone through,” Allissa Collins said. “Yes, Pride Month is fun, but it is also a time to think about the people who fought for our rights.”