Fair

A Ferris wheel is seen recently in Iowa.

 BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — It’s county and state fair time out here. Complete strangers are rolling in to small towns all across the Midwest, arriving in campers and big rigs hauling carnival equipment that will be set up on the same meadows as last year and the hundred years before that.

It’s all of a piece, the same story every year, the same lines written for new actors, young people who help us to understand an agrarian world unknown to many of us, a world of cattle, hogs, goats, chickens, horses, dogs, rabbits and all manner of things we don’t think about until the erection of tents and Ferris wheels, and the sweeping of barns; a world harkening back to Thomas Jefferson who believed the country should be governed by those who work the hardest, the farmers. Yeah, well, look how that turned out.

Recommended for you

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.