The Chavenelle Road reconstruction project in Dubuque will enter its second phase on Friday, Oct. 1.

The newly paved north side of Chavenelle Road will feature westbound one-way traffic from Radford Road to the Northwest Arterial while the south side of the road is repaved.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured from the Northwest Arterial to Pennsylvania Avenue to Radford Road.

The project is slated for completion in November, depending on weather.

