HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Authorities said a motorist was pulled over Thursday morning near Hazel Green by a man impersonating law enforcement — the second such incident in southwest Wisconsin since Tuesday.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reported that the latest incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 80 near Sinsinawa Road south of Hazel Green. A motorist was pulled over by “what appeared to be an unmarked squad car,” described as an “older-style” black Chevrolet Impala with red and blue lights in the upper windshield and a spotlight on the driver’s door.“It is presumed that the vehicle is a decommissioned squad car,” a press release states.
The driver who pulled over then was approached by a white man in his mid-30s or early 40s with short brown hair and some stubbly facial hair, the release states. The man was wearing a brown uniform shirt with patches on the shoulders that said “Sheriff Department” and black pants, but he did not have a badge or a name tag.
The impersonator asked where the driver was going, then “informed the driver the State of Wisconsin was shut down,” an apparent reference to Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order restricting all nonessential travel and mandating all nonessential businesses to close. The impersonator spoke with the driver for a short time more, then returned to his vehicle.
The release states that a similar incident was reported Tuesday in Richland County. Anyone with information on the incidents or who sees a vehicle matching the description should call the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 608-723-2157 or local law enforcement.
“If someone is stopped by a similar vehicle and something does not feel right, call 911 immediately,” the release states.