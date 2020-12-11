A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and Saturday for an area that includes Dubuque County and all of its neighboring counties.
The National Weather Service advisory runs from 6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Saturday and includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County, Ill., and Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Crawford County, Wis., is not included in the advisory.
The NWS is predicting 2 to 5 inches of snow throughout the area, as well as slippery road conditions and possible reduced visibility due to gusty winds.