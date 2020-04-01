Police said they learned this week that card skimmers were placed on a pair of Dubuque Bank & Trust ATMs from March 10 to 13.
Authorities began investigating after receiving reports of unauthorized withdrawals that had taken place. Investigators ultimately determined the card skimmers were active at ATMs at 2690 Rockdale Road and at 2196 Holliday Drive.
Skimmers are electronic devices that are attacked or inserted into terminals like ATMs by scammers attempting to steal magnetic strip data off a credit or debit card.
According to a press release, the skimmers affected a "small number" of DB&T customers and increased fraud protections enacted. Police said customers do not need to destroy or order new cards and they do not need to call the bank unless they have identified fraud.