PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Department is warning residents after a man asked a girl to get into his vehicle, claiming medical issues, one day after a similar incident was reported.
The latest incident occurred at about 2 p.m. Thursday on Pine Grove Road near its intersection with Whig Road northwest of Platteville. A press release states that a girl was jogging when a man in a vehicle stopped near her, then told her "that he was diabetic and needed directions to the nearest hospital."
"The male asked the juvenile to get in the vehicle and help him," the release states, though the girl safely fled the area.
Authorities are trying to locate the man, who was described as white and "middle-aged," with brown hair. He was driving a "newer, bright red, midsize pickup truck with a matching topper," possibly a Toyota Tacoma.
The sheriff's department reported that a similar incident occurred Wednesday near Dickeyville.
Anyone with information about the incidents should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2157.