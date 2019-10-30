Southwest Wisconsin authorities are warning residents of drug-infused sweets -- including candy made from methamphetamine -- that might be circulating on Halloween.
Officials with the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force reported encountering "meth candy," an item that is "very concerning to all of law enforcement in southwest Wisconsin," according to a release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The find comes at a time of "influx of methamphetamine into our area," the release states.
"We are doing what we can to keep it away from our young people," the post states. "However, with this item we found, it really changes the game."
The post also warns of candies that could be infused with other drugs, such as marijuana. Many of those products can come from states in which recreational use of the drug is legal.
"Please be vigilant this Halloween (and in the future) and check all the candy that your child receives," the post states.