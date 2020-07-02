Dubuque police responded to a shooting on Loras Boulevard at about 6 p.m. today, according to emergency communication scanner traffic.
That traffic said police found a person on the ground when they arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.
Multiple police and fire department vehicles are blocking the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street, and police can be seen questioning a group of men nearby. A hat laying on the ground has been marked as evidence.
A stretch of Loras Boulevard is taped off near the intersection with Bluff Street and evidence markers are scattered on the ground as police investigate a shooting tonight.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information is available.