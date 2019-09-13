Strong storms pounded the tri-state area on Thursday night, leading to many videos being shared online in which small creeks were turned into raging rivers and in which streets were turned into, well, also raging rivers.
Here are five:
- This video by Mark Schumacher of water raging down Kaufmann Avenue in Dubuque.
- Another view from Amy Katzenburger. (Notice the dumpster being featured prominently again.)
- Dubuque City Council candidate Jay Schiesl shared this video of West 17th and Main streets.
Dawn Adkins shared this video from just outside of Prairie du Chien, Wis.
- Darren Matthew posted this video of flooding in downtown Marquette, Iowa.