All but two of the higher-seeded films advanced in the second round of voting for the Telegraph Herald’s Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest.
The four No. 1 seeds, “The Sandlot,” “Hoosiers,” “A League of Their Own” and “Rocky,” withstood their challengers in online voting that saw only two upsets, as third-seeded “Rudy” and “Bull Durham” knocked out No. 2 seeds “Friday Night Lights” and “Moneyball,” respectively.
Check out the full results at https://www.telegraphherald.com/sportsmovies-results/.
The third round of voting will run from Thursday morning to Friday night to determine the final four films remaining.
A closer look at all eight remaining contenders will appear in Thursday's Telegraph Herald and at TelegraphHerald.com