5 minute cat

Ullrich’s ‘5-minute cat’ snow sculpture.

 BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — On a recent cold morning I was awakened by the raspy calls of dozens of jet-black American crows, once again in a frenzy in a field in front of my house. I don’t know why they gather here, and I try not to attach any meaning to it, though the scene of black birds swarming in front of skeletal trees up by the road feels like I’ve wandered onto the set of an old Hitchcock movie.

Snow in ditches around here has turned black. My first thought was that microscopic residue from tire-wear caused it. Wrong. The sooty blackness on top of snow in ditches comes from black Iowa topsoil swirling about from nearby farm fields, which is what a friend first suggested, a friend much brighter than I, a woman, of course. Have I mentioned how much I love women? A woman once said to me, “Talking to you is like talking to one of my girlfriends.” That, my fellow travelers, is a compliment of the highest order. Men, take note.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

Jackson County, Iowa.

