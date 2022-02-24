Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for later today for snowfall timed to arrive during the evening commute.

The advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. today to 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, across the entire tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reports that expected snowfall of 1 to 3 inches could cause slippery road conditions throughout the area.

