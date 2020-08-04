MANCHESTER, Iowa — Volunteers will be ready and waiting to hand out 576 dairy boxes beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at First Lutheran Church, 313 E. Fayette St. in Manchester.
After receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Prairie Farms Dairy of Dubuque began partnering with Foundation for the Future of Delaware County COVID-19 Relief Fund to distribute dairy boxes to those in need.
The first distribution took place on June 30 and was well- received, said Lisa Guetzko, the fund director.
“I just sent people out on the streets, and we said, ‘Come get free dairy,’” she said. “Even the manager in Fareway announced it in his store. Within an hour, all 500 boxes were gone.”
The dairy boxes include two gallons of milk, two pints of strawberry and chocolate milk, 24 ounces of cottage cheese, sour cream, cream cheese and French onion dip.
Guetzko said the boxes are available to anyone.
“This is just a super goodwill effort,” she said. “It is all about neighbors helping neighbors.”