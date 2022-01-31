Sorry, an error occurred.
A short stretch of a heavily traveled Dubuque street will be closed for more than five weeks.
Locust Street will be closed between West Seventh and West Eighth streets for crane work on the Roshek Building through March 11, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
The closure began today.
Motorists are detoured along West Fifth and Iowa streets.
