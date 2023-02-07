Dubuque police investigated a threat of a “possible explosive device” Monday at Hempstead High School, but no dangerous or explosive material was found.
Lt. Brendan Welsh said officers received a call at 11:17 a.m. stating that there were “harmful devices” planted outside of the school.
Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker wrote in a message to families, “Police immediately analyzed the call and began investigative steps, including a preliminary sweep of the building exterior by the school resource officer unit. Given the information received on the call, it was determined by police that the best course of action was to move the school into an external lockdown and prevent anyone from leaving or entering campus. School maintained normal operations inside during this time.
“As a precaution during the investigation, the Dubuque Police Department K-9 Unit did an exterior sweep of campus. During the sweep, the K-9 officer indicated the possible presence of dangerous materials. Following protocol, students and staff were relocated within the building to establish a safety perimeter.
“The Dubuque Police Department and the Dubuque Fire Department maintained this perimeter and ultimately determined that there were no dangerous items on campus.
Police concluded their search at about 4 p.m.
“This incident is being actively investigated as a criminal act,” states a Police Department press release. “Threats of terrorism, especially involving Dubuque students, are taken very seriously. Both the Dubuque Police Department and the school district are working to identify the caller in this case.”
A charge of threat of terrorism is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 563-589-4410. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest.