DYERSVILLE, Iowa – An episode of “American Pickers” featuring the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville aired on the History Channel Monday night and the reality TV show’s Facebook page includes posts of photos taken during the visit in September.
The episode included scenes of the field’s Ghost Players emerging from a corn field – echoing actions made famous in the 1989 Kevin Costner film.
“American Pickers” follows a pair of collectors in search of antique treasures. The cast and crew of the show spent about five hours at the movie site in September. The crew also visited Textile Brewing Co., a Dyersville-based microbrewery.