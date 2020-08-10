MUSCODA, Wis. — Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a missing teenager in Grant County.
Liberty A. Stoltz, 13, was reported missing Saturday night in the Village of Muscoda, according to a social media post by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The post states that Stoltz was last seen with Olivia Soto, a resident of Sauk County.
Stoltz is described as 5-foot-1, 100 pounds, with light brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2377 or the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.