News in your town

Authorities release more pics of suspect in attempted bank robbery in Jo Daviess County

Closure extended for stretch of Asbury Road

SW Wisconsin authorities warn of 'meth candy,' other drug-infused sweets this Halloween

Jo Daviess County authorities seek 'person and vehicle of interest' in attempted bank robbery

SW Wisconsin authorities warn of 'meth candy,' other drug-infused sweets this Halloween

Jo Daviess County authorities seek 'person and vehicle of interest' in attempted bank robbery

Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque store parking lot

UPDATE: Platteville early learning students to spend day at alternate site due to gas leak

UPDATE: Dubuque police: 4 injured in 11 crashes this morning, including 20-car pileup

Authorities collect more than 640 pounds of drugs during event in Dubuque

Dubuque-based financial institution continues growth in 3rd quarter

1st of season: Winter weather advisory issued for 5 local counties

Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque store parking lot

Stretch of Asbury Road closed for nearly 1 week

Stretch of Asbury Road to close Sunday for nearly 1 week