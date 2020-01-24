PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students are being monitored for coronavirus after recently returning from a trip to China.
The students were screened for the Wuhan coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when they returned from China on Tuesday, according to a statement from the university.
None of the six showed any symptoms of the disease, but they are being monitored on a regular basis as a precautionary measure, the university states.
The unique strand of coronavirus has spread rapidly through China, with more than 600 people infected and at least 17 killed.
The UW-P students were returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, where the disease is believed to have originated and where the vast majority of China’s cases have been diagnosed.
All but one of the reported deaths also were in and around Wuhan. The average age of those victims is 73 years old.
While the World Health Organization does not, as of Thursday evening, classify the viral outbreak as a “global health emergency,” officials in China have completely locked down travel to and from six cities, including Wuhan, in an attempt to contain the spread of the illness.
Since the coronavirus appeared last month in Wuha, new cases have been reported in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong.
Two of the UW-P students are residents of Wuhan. The university stated it has an ongoing partnership with South-Central University for Nationalities, which is located in Wuhan.
UW-P officials stated that the students live together in a university residence hall, but they are not under any form of quarantine. Part of the monitoring process will include “taking their temperatures on a regular basis.”
The spring semester has not begun yet at UW-P, with classes scheduled to begin Monday.
University officials reported that they have been in contact with the Grant County Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are following all national and international protocols.
Attempts to reach Grant County Health Department officials to provide comment for this story were not successful.
The CDC states on its website that the virus can spread from person to person, although it is unclear how easily it is transferred. Symptoms of the disease include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Officials with the University of Dubuque, Loras College and Clarke University said no students or faculty recently have visited China and no trips to the country are planned.