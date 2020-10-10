Dubuque health officials seek to locate a dog "involved in a biting incident" on Friday.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near the skate park in Flora Park, according to a press release. It does not provide any information on who was bitten.
The dog was described as a male, black-and-white pit bull terrier or pit bull mix. The release states that he had a collar with tags, one of which was shaped like a bone.
Dubuque Health Department needs to locate the dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.
Anyone with information should call the department at 563-589-4185 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after those hours or on the weekend.