PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Several local races are on ballots during today’s primary election in Wisconsin.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must present identification to cast a ballot. Visit myvote.wi.gov to locate your polling place.
The local races on ballots today include:
Nine people running for three seats on the Platteville school board. The top six vote-getters will be on the ballot in the April 5 general election. The candidates are challengers Jessica Brogley, Ben Grossman, Jeremy Johnson, Belinda Lyght, Tony McFall, Betsy Ralph-Tollefson, Devyn Shea and Nicole Tyc and incumbent Irfan Ul-Haq. Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski are not running for re-election.
Three people — Joseph Mumm, Jeremy Reuter and Kevin Udelhoven — running for the Grant County Board District 6 seat. The top two vote-getters will move on. Incumbent John Patcle is not running for re-election.
Three people — Clyde Holverson, Kathy Kopp and Mike Mooney — running for the Grant County Board District 13 seat. The top two vote-getters will move on. District 13’s incumbent, Carol Beals, no longer lives within the district’s boundaries following 2020’s redistricting.
Three people — challengers Owen DuCharme and Brian Reynolds and incumbent Alan Morovits — running for the Crawford County Board District 12 seat. The top two vote-getters will move on.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com tonight for election results, which also will be featured in Wednesday’s edition.