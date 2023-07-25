Readers might have noticed a new byline in the Telegraph Herald — one that includes a special postscript identifying our newest reporter as a member of the Report for America corps.

Late in 2021, we applied to be part of Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered topics and communities across all 50 states. We were excited to be chosen as a participating newsroom. This year, we have a new corps member — Maia Bond — joining our staff.

Recommended for you

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been

executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.