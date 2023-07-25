Readers might have noticed a new byline in the Telegraph Herald — one that includes a special postscript identifying our newest reporter as a member of the Report for America corps.
Late in 2021, we applied to be part of Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered topics and communities across all 50 states. We were excited to be chosen as a participating newsroom. This year, we have a new corps member — Maia Bond — joining our staff.
Here’s how Report for America explains its mission and business model — by creating a new, sustainable model for journalism, Report for America provides people with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable and restore trust in the media.
Report for America has more than 300 journalists in more than 200 local newsrooms across the country. While their salaries are supported in part by Report for America, they are employees of the newsrooms, which maintain complete editorial control — meaning we decide what Maia will be covering based on what we think tri-state readers care about most, just like we do with all our reporters. TH Media was one of just 70 newsrooms selected for funding assistance from over 600 newspaper applicants in 2021.
Report for America pays a portion a corps member’s salary, while encouraging and supporting its local news organization partners to seek local and regional funders to contribute the rest. This approach promotes new models for shared investment in local journalism, increasing the chances of sustaining on-the-ground reporting, for the community, by the community.
Maia Bond is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia. Her area of concentration will be reporting on socioeconomic issues in the tri-state area as well as health care.
Years ago, we had a full-time reporter covering health and social services. As our staffing level has decreased over time, that’s a beat that was broken up over several others, and we know there are important stories to report on that we aren’t always getting to. With Maia on the team, we hope to close that gap.
In her initial weeks, we’re encouraging Maia to make local connections on her beat. She’ll be making the rounds to various nonprofit organizations, health care facilities and government offices.
Maia is excited to join the Telegraph Herald through Report for America and dig into reporting. With a background in covering local government and housing issues, she is ready to get to know Dubuque and the tri-state area and start telling stories here.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to cover a beat that hasn’t always had a dedicated reporter,” Maia said. “Socioeconomic issues and health care are such important topics and deserve fair and substantial coverage.”
We continue to work through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and the Local Journalism Support Fund. Donors can give to the nonprofit fund through the foundation. We’ve set a goal of raising $100,000 by the end of 2023 to fund this initiative. It goes solely to cover pay and benefits for our Report for America reporter position over three years. As of this writing, we have raised 40% of our goal.
Here’s how you can help. If you would like to support this fund, go to TelegraphHerald.com/donate. Our publisher, Bob Woodward, is chiefly in charge of the fundraising effort, and if you have questions or comments, please reach out to Bob directly at 563-588-5749 or email bob.woodward@wcinet.com.
More broadly, if you want to support local journalism in the Dubuque area, additional ways are through your advertising (from which we can help target your organization’s message through print, digital and events) and subscriptions (through which you can stay up to date on local businesses, schools, government and other important stories).
Our mission is Connecting Our Community. To do that, we need your help.
