Dubuque police seek the public’s help in identifying a man recently seen “interacting with” two missing teens.
“This person is not suspected of criminal activity but was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, both of whom are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque,” states a press release from police, which included a photo of a man in a green coat or sweatshirt.
Emily is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said the 14-year-old was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown shirt, blue jeans, and black Crocs brand shoes.
Liliana is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with light brown/blond hair and brown eyes. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Lt. Brendan Welsh told the Telegraph Herald that because the investigation was ongoing, he could not share many details. However, he said Hillcrest listed the two girls as runaways on Jan. 25.
“Since then, investigators have been working with the families and checking city traffic cameras,” he said. “They did locate these girls on traffic cameras, walking around downtown Dubuque, and noticed that they interacted with the male individual.”
He emphasized that the individual is not a suspect in the case. Officers hope he might be able to provide information on the conversation he had with the girls that could offer clues as to their whereabouts.
“We have very few leads at this point ... so we’re hoping that he can point us in the right direction and mention anything that can help shed some light on the situation,” Welsh said.
Anyone who can help identify the man or has information on the girls should contact Investigator Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430 or Cegdorf@cityofdubuque.org.