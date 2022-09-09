UPDATE

A large portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory as of this afternoon, and city officials report that related water test results are expected to be received early Saturday, Sept. 10. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

dregsofhumanity

Why doesn't the article note the last time Dubuque had such an issue? We will see if the TH reports on the root cause of this and if the City was following all required procedures leading up to this.

Report Add Reply
longbow1964@yahoo.com

I don't remember it ever happening in Dubuque before.

Report Add Reply
guest965

How often are the tanks ‘routinely tested’? What type of bacteria was found?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.