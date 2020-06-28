Salads sold at Hy-Vee, ALDI and Walmart are being recalled due to potential cyclospora contamination, the company announced Saturday.
A total of 13 Hy-Vee brand salads now have been recalled after manufacturer Fresh Express announced an expanded investigation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control Prevention into a cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.
The following Hy-Vee brand products have been recalled:
- garden salad
- southwest chopped salad kit
- shredded iceberg lettuce
- veggie deluxe salad
- greener supreme salad
- American blend salad
- Italian blend salad
- coleslaw mix
- romaine garden salad
- Asian chopped salad kit
- sunflower chopped salad kit
- chipotle cheddar chopped salad kit
- avocado ranch chopped salad kit
Also tied to Fresh Express, ALDI is recalling its Little Salad Bar Garden Salad with use-by dates of May 16 to July 4.
Also being recalled is Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages with best-if-used-by-dates of May 19 to July 4. It was sold at locations including Walmart.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after the ingestion of cyclospora, according to the release. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea — which is most common — loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.