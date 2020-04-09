POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities said a man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a semi-tractor trailer on Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 in Grant County.
James Hendrickson, 42, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release stated that a semi driven by Brian Cathman, 54, of Lancaster, was traveling south on Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 at about 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, while Hendrickson was on Abing Road. Hendrickson’s vehicle traveled though the intersection and struck the passenger side of the semi.
Hendrickson was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Cathman was not injured.
Dense fog is believed to have contributed to the crash, according to the release.
The crash closed the highway for several hours while the scene was cleared.
The release noted that this collision was the first fatal crash in Grant County in 2020.