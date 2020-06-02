UPDATE
Authorities have cleared the scene of a semi-tractor trailer crash on U.S. 20 near Stockton and the roadway has reopened.
U.S. 20 was closed near the intersection of East Evans Road this morning, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that the road is reopened to traffic and the detour is no longer in effect.
Authorities said this morning that additional information on the crash would be released later today.
ORIGINAL STORY
STOCKTON, Ill. – U.S. 20 in rural Stockton is closed this morning following a serious crash.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is "anticipated to be closed most of the day."
The wreck occurred near the intersection of U.S. 20 and East Evans Road, between Stockton and Woodbine, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release did not provide additional details on the crash, but when the Telegraph Herald arrived at the scene, a semi-tractor trailer that appeared to have caught fire sat in the middle of the highway, while a heavily damaged pickup was in the ditch nearby.
Semi-tractor trailer traffic traveling east on U.S. 20 should take Illinois 84 south to U.S. 52 east to Illinois 78 north back to U.S. 20, according to the release. The detours for semi traffic heading west follows Illinois 78 to U.S. 52 to Illinois 84 back to U.S. 20
Other vehicular traffic is detoured onto Scout Camp, Townsend and Canyon Park roads.
The release states that the detour will remain in effect until the crash scene has been cleared.
Additional details will be provided later today, according to the release.