Road work ahead

Traffic moves along US 20 east of East Dubuque, Ill., on Tuesday. Traffic will be impacted by upcoming work on a busy stretch of highway in East Dubuque. Starting on Thursday, March 19, crews will start concrete patching on U.S. 20 from Sixth Street to Dunn Road, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The $358,000 project is expected to last up to two weeks. One lane of travel is expected to be closed in each direction during the week while the work is ongoing, though all lanes will be open on weekends, a press release states. Motorists should expect travel delays due to the work.