A stretch of a busy Dubuque roadway will be closed for the next several days.

The City of Dubuque announced at 4 p.m. Monday that Asbury Road was closing from Hillcrest to Mullin roads. The closure will remain in effect through 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

A press release notes that traffic will be detoured onto Hillcrest and Chaney roads.

