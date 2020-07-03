EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities on Thursday announced a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a Dubuque man accused of killing a woman in East Dubuque.
The reward is being offered by Dubuque & Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers for the arrest of Joseph L. Wright, 31, who is accused of fatally shooting Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. Wright also allegedly assaulted another man that night.
He is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as the aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
An arrest warrant for Wright was issued in September, but he has not been apprehended. That prompted authorities on Wednesday to release information about the warrant against him and to ask the public for help in locating the man.
He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the word “passion” tattooed on the right side of his face, and the word “prince” and a crown tattooed above his eyes.
Authorities caution that the public is advised to “not approach or follow Mr. Wright if you observe him as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.”
Anyone with information about his location should call Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117. Information can be relayed anonymously, and those leaving tips leading to Wright’s arrest might be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.