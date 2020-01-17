BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Boscobel residence while they assess an “unknown situation” concerning a person inside the home, authorities said.
Boscobel police are asking residents to avoid the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Elm Street, said Assistant Chief Kevin Copus.
The department and deputies from the Crawford and Grant County sheriff’s departments responded to the situation after receiving a call for service shortly after 10 a.m. today.
A tactical response team from Grant County has been called to assist, Copus said.
He declined to release further information until emergency responders “figure out what is going on.”