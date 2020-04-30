After 84 years, Flexsteel Industries Inc. will close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.
On Wednesday morning, the company announced it will permanently shutter its recently constructed facility on Seippel Road, perhaps as soon as June.
The closure will result in the loss of 213 jobs, including about 150 manufacturing positions. The other job cuts will impact corporate employees, engineers and support workers in Dubuque.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson said it is “a sad day” for Flexsteel workers and the Dubuque community.
“It is heart-wrenching to hear this news and to know it will have a negative impact on 200-plus employees and their families,” he said. “Three years ago, we did everything humanly possible in the hopes of preventing this from happening.”
Those losing their jobs permanently include 98 employees who the company reported in March would be laid off for up to three months.
The permanent job reductions will drop Flexsteel’s workforce in the city from about 350 workers to fewer than 140.
BIDDING FAREWELL
Flexsteel’s history dates back to 1893. The company has had manufacturing operations in Dubuque since 1936, though that streak was in jeopardy a few years ago.
In 2016, company leaders announced they soon would close their aging manufacturing facility on Jackson Street and emphasized that they would explore alternative options outside of Dubuque.
The following spring, however, Flexsteel unveiled plans to invest $28 million in a new facility on Seippel Road. The project was supported by more than $10 million in incentives from local and state entities.
While Flexsteel soon will leave that structure, the company’s corporate headquarters will remain in the Port of Dubuque.
“We are committed to Dubuque for the long term, and we’re still excited to be here from that standpoint,” CEO Jerry Dittmer said Wednesday.
STRUGGLES ABOUND
Signs of distress at Flexsteel have been abundant in recent weeks — but also in recent years.
The company informed the City of Dubuque in March of plans to lay off 40 employees, then 58 more, for up to three months.
Earlier this month, Flexsteel filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that detailed plans to slash pay, close a distribution facility and temporarily suspend manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Mexico.
On Tuesday, the company reported a net loss of $5.3 million in the quarter that ended March 31. It had reported a loss of $5.4 million during the prior quarter.
Net sales for the most-recent quarter totaled $98.8 million — an 11% decrease from the same quarter in the prior year. The company pointed to tariffs and COVID-19 as contributors to the decline.
Through the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year, net sales were down 12% compared to the prior year.
In its fiscal year 2019, Flexsteel lost $32.6 million, compared to a profit of $17.7 million in fiscal year 2018.
Dittmer took over as Flexsteel’s president and CEO in early 2019 after Karel Czanderna suddenly retired from her position as Flexsteel’s president, CEO and director in September 2018.
In 2019, officials announced plans to discontinue the company’s custom design hospitality and commercial office product lines. The closure of the latter allowed the company to consolidate operations and close one of its warehouses in Huntingburg, Ind.
The company also closed manufacturing facilities in Harrison, Ark., and Riverside, Calif.
This week, company officials unveiled a sweeping transformation that hinged on eliminating its hospitality and recreational vehicle businesses, the latter of which was vital to Dubuque’s plant.
“By exiting these noncore businesses, we will sharpen our organizational focus,” said Dittmer.
The company now will shift its attention to home furnishings, e-commerce and “workspace solutions.”
A facility in Starkville, Miss., also will close permanently due to these changes.
EMPLOYEE IMPACT
Greg Laufenberg landed a job at Flexsteel in the mid-1980s and has worked there ever since.
“I thought I’d just end up working here for a little while,” he said. “It turned into a career before I knew it.”
Laufenberg is a union steward for Local 1861 of the United Steelworkers, the union representing the majority of Flexsteel production workers.
The end of Laufenberg’s career flashed before his eyes Tuesday afternoon, when he and other Flexsteel workers joined a conference call and learned about the plant’s fate.
Laufenberg said he was “disappointed,” but not necessarily surprised, by the company’s decision.
Cory Schmit, a tool and die maker, also saw the closure coming, noting that activity at the plant had slowed considerably.
Some employees grew frustrated that company leaders wouldn’t level with them amid the struggles.
“They gave us bits and pieces, but never the full story,” Schmit said.
INCENTIVE IMPACT
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen is among many local leaders saddened by Flexsteel’s impending closure.
“Our hearts go out to those employees,” he said. “We worked really hard to save those jobs, and now these workers are having to look for other employment.”
Multiple governmental entities incentivized Flexsteel to stay in Dubuque in 2017.
The City of Dubuque, for instance, agreed to provide tax-increment-financing incentives of up to $4.1 million over a 10-year span. Van Milligen said the first of those rebates is scheduled for the end of 2020.
The size of this year’s rebate payment likely will be reduced or eliminated, depending on when the Seippel Road plant closes. There will be no TIF rebates once the plant has closed.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board in 2017 approved a $1 million forgivable loan as well as tax benefits totaling $1.04 million. But those benefits haven’t yet been released, and both were awarded on the condition that Flexsteel retain 200 jobs at the Dubuque manufacturing facility through May 2022, according to IEDA spokeswoman Kanan Kappelman.
Multiple entities contributed to a “mitigation fund” that would help pay for the demolition of the Jackson Street structure and subsequent environmental cleanup efforts. This included about $500,000 from the IEDA, $660,000 from the City of Dubuque and up to $2 million from the county.
Flexsteel pulled out of that agreement last year, freeing local entities from their financial obligation.
NEARING THE END
Flexsteel officials temporarily shut down the Seippel Road plant on March 27, citing safety concerns and declining demand linked to COVID-19.
The plant has remained idle since, but officials confirmed it soon will reopen, allowing workers to address order backlogs and ramp down the operation.
“Our hope is to open up as early as next week,” Dittmer said.
For workers, the reopening will provide only a temporary return to normalcy, with the permanent shutdown looming.
Laufenberg said he plans to retire when the plant closes. He knows most of his co-workers aren’t so lucky.
“That’s the tough part — having to see your friends and people you work with go through this — and knowing they have to get out there and find another job,” he said.