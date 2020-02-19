Voters in southwest Wisconsin went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in several local primary contests and a special election.
According to unofficial results, voters in the River Ridge Community School District narrowly rejected a $2.3 million bond measure that would have funded construction of an athletic complex in Patch Grove.
A total 330 votes supported the project, while 331 opposed. District officials said they will consider a second referendum in November.
Other election news:
- Darlington Mayor Dave Breunig will not be elected to another term after he finished third in the primary contest. His 68 votes fell well short of the 119 votes cast in favor of current City Council Member Erin Gallagher and the 307 votes for former Fire Chief Mike McDermott.
- Darlington Council Member Cynthia Corley earned 39 votes in her re-election bid, besting challenger Bernard Biraki, who received two votes. However, Ray Spellman was the top vote-getter with 109 ballots cast in his favor.