Are the voting machines connected to the internet?
The voting machines we use in Dubuque County for tabulating ballots at each polling location and in the courthouse are not connected to the internet. At the end of the evening, the results are moved from the machine via a secure memory device that is transported to the auditor’s office. The results are uploaded to the Secretary of State website via a secure portal from a separate computer.
What steps are taken to make sure all election equipment is ready for voters?
Before each election, we thoroughly test all election equipment. This process is formally called a public test. This test is advertised to both political parties so they may send observers if they choose. A logic test uses test ballots that are run through each tabulator to make sure that results are 100% accurate. The test also confirms that all functions of the machine are in working order.
How do we know the voting tabulators worked properly and votes were counted correctly?
After each election, our office performs an audit, which consists of a hand recount of one precinct that is determined by the Secretary of State. All elections in 2020, 2021 and thus far in 2022 have come back with results that showed the hand recount matched the machine totals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.