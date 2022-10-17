Are the voting machines connected to the internet?

The voting machines we use in Dubuque County for tabulating ballots at each polling location and in the courthouse are not connected to the internet. At the end of the evening, the results are moved from the machine via a secure memory device that is transported to the auditor’s office. The results are uploaded to the Secretary of State website via a secure portal from a separate computer.

