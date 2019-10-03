DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The swelling Pecatonica River has closed the Main Street bridge in Darlington and prompted the cancellation of school today.
The bridge was closed at midnight by police as the water continued to rise. Main Street is also part of Wisconsin 23/81 as it passes through the city, and the bridge is the sole way across the river in Darlington.
In the wake of that closure, Darlington Community School District announced this morning that classes will not be held today.
As of 3:15 a.m. today, the National Weather Service reports that the Pecatonica at Darlington was at 15.4 feet and that "moderate flooding" was occurring. The flood stage is 13.5 feet.