The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for information about a dog "involved in a biting incident" in the city's Pet Park.
The dog was described as a "golden-doodle-type dog, possibly wearing a teal collar" and who is thought to be named Rosie.
According to a press release, the bite occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the Pet Park on North Grandview Avenue.
City officials seek public assistance in finding this dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Health Services Department at 563-589-4185 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. during the week or the Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.