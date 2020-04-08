POTOSI, Wis. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reports that a crash this morning has closed Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 in both directions between Potosi and Lancaster.
Traffic is being rerouted at the Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61/Wisconsin 81 intersection with Wisconsin 81, the sheriff's department announced in an online post.
All southbound traffic is being diverted through Platteville. Northbound travelers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area of Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 at Grant County B.