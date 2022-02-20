Starting today, the Telegraph Herald is altering the way it reports COVID-19 data as it seeks to continue serving the community by presenting figures that are accurate and useful.
The newspaper no longer will provide COVID-19 data updates on Sundays, and our staff will provide more limited recaps on Thursdays going forward.
This is not a signal that our newspaper believes the pandemic is over and that COVID-19 is no longer a threat. Rather, it is an adjustment being made based on the data we can collect and share.
The TH has been committed to providing the latest data on the coronavirus and its spread throughout our local communities since the early days of the pandemic.
We believed — and continue to — that providing up-to-date data is a critical public service because it allows readers to accurately assess the spread of COVID-19 locally and make decisions accordingly.
That is why we devoted large amounts of resources to reporting these figures, in addition to doing a wide range of other stories on COVID-19. As part of our emphasis, then-Business Editor Jeff Montgomery earned a statewide investigative reporting award for his extensive coverage of discrepancies in the State of Iowa’s COVID-19 data.
That is also why the TH’s coronavirus coverage online has been placed in front of our paywall for nearly two years.
For about 13 months, we provided daily updates in print and once- or twice-daily updates online with the latest COVID-19 data. We gathered statistics from federal sources; the state health departments in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin; and 10 local county health departments at times.
When the State of Iowa curtailed its COVID-19 reporting, the newspaper adapted its data reporting to twice per week.
Since the onset, we have regularly adjusted our reporting as we assessed the data that was available and the importance of different metrics. The coming reporting changes are the product of that process.
Like local public health authorities, we recognize that huge numbers of residents now are using at-home COVID-19 tests — the results of which are rarely reported to the state. For example, while last week our tracking of state figures indicated that 233 additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19, we have no way of assessing how that total compares to at-home tests. Did another 50 county residents test positive at home? 250? 500? Such uncertainty diminishes the value of the figures we are able to report.
We have identified some similar concerns with federal vaccination data, which doesn’t take into account when people received their first series of shots or whether they received booster shots.
Based on these concerns, we are moving away from those metrics in our COVID-19 data reporting. We will continue to track them internally, and we are prepared to adjust our data reporting again if more or better data becomes available.
Going forward, our recaps will focus on COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations, the level of community transmission and confirmed cases in local school districts. They are all important metrics that help convey the state of the coronavirus in our community, and we remain committed to reporting them to help keep our community safe.