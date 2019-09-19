The stars were out early Wednesday, as 12 area up-and-comers in the business world were honored as bizTimes.biz Rising Stars.
They were honored at a breakfast ceremony at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
The designation recognizes business leaders younger than 40 who demonstrate leadership and serve as role models in the community.
The 2019 Rising Stars are:
Eric Gantz, Verena Street Coffee, Lime Rock Springs and Vendors Unlimited Corp.
Michael Gantz,Verena Street Coffee, Lime Rock Springs and Vendors Unlimited Corp.
Wes Hartig, MedOne.
Nicolas Hockenberry, Jackson County (Iowa) Economic Alliance and River Ridge Brewing.
Gretchen Hong, UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital Women’s Health Clinic.
R.J. Montes, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Sergio Perez, Loras College.
Mark Roling, Cottingham & Butler.
Beth Rowe, Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Andy Schroeder, Prenger Solutions Group.
Erin Sieverding, Kunkel & Associates.
Stephanie Sloan, Vision Health Center.
Renee Poppe, senior vice president of customer service at Medline Industries in Dubuque, was Wednesday morning’s keynote speaker. She spoke of the importance of leaders to lift up others and their ability to change a life.
Poppe shared 10 points that leaders could use to improve themselves and those they work with.
They included “savoring the right now,” “dare to dream,” “make a decision to root for someone every day,” when it comes to leadership, “I’m not a hammer, I’m a wrench,” and “leave this world better than you found it.”
The honorees were selected by a panel of four judges who considered the nominees across a range of categories, including community activity.