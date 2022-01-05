Dubuque public and parochial schools and the Western Dubuque Community School District are delaying classes by two hours due to weather conditions.

The districts cite blowing and drifting snow in rural areas for the decisions.

Many other area school districts have delayed classes as well. See the full list at https://www.telegraphherald.com/cancellations/.

The tri-state area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. tonight.

