An expected round of accumulating snow has prompted forecasters to issue a winter weather advisory for Dubuque and four neighboring counties.
The advisory area includes Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa, Lafayette County in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois and is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall in the advisory area and could combine with gusty north winds of 20 to 30 mph to cause hazardous travel conditions.