I get ‘love’ mail in response to my TH columns, but I also get my fair share of hate mail. The snail mail is usually from the same person(s). It’s usually hand illustrated — one Christmas card featured a very good drawing of the “White House” — and always includes a stack of mug shots from the TH, of Black Dubuquers who have been arrested. Sometimes a racist poem is inserted and if not, there will be some choice comments scrawled across the clippings. I think it’s to remind me that Blacks are unworthy and that others have the authority to hate Black people and those who support them.
In the American narrative, Blacks are the bogeyman, criminal, unworthy of full citizenship.
Because of this widespread understanding, constant low-level harassment is de rigueur and at times when racial strife is high, post Civil War, during Jim Crow, and today, “authorized vigilantism” spikes.
Vigilantism is by definition extra-legal but when it becomes widespread, law enforcement has participated and the legal system has authorized it.
The Kyle Rittenhouse complaint begins with a quote from a local officer expressing appreciation for Rittenhouse and his gang. “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”
Rittenhouse, who crossed state lines and, as an underaged teen, used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third who were protesting on the streets of Kenosha, Wis., is arguing that his actions in 2020 were authorized, by self-defense law.
In the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia, where three White men chased down and shot a Black jogger they suspected to be an intruder in their neighborhood, authorities took three months to arrest the defendants. They accepted that defendants were authorized to make a citizen’s arrest. Defendants plan to argue they were in fact legally authorized by law.
And racially problematic decisions have been authorized in the cases.
In the Rittenhouse case, the judge is applying a standing rule that prevents prosecutors from describing Rittenhouse’s victims as “victims” because “it’s an inflammatory term,” but is allowing the defense to call the victims, “looters,” “rioters” and “arsonists.”
There is only one Black juror in the Arbery case, 11 Whites. The judge acknowledged that the defense’s use of preemptory challenges was likely unconstitutional but concluded that because the defense provided race-neutral reasons for striking all the other potential Black jurors, there is nothing the law can do about it.
Neither case will hold the national attention in anticipation of justice for the victims. The nation will watch instead to see how much leniency will be granted to the vigilantes. Were they authorized? That’s really the issue.
We are comfortable in the U.S. with incarcerating Black men at five times the rate of White.
We support qualified immunity for the police even though we know that racial bias colors police shootings — Blacks and Hispanics are shot by police at disproportionate rates — Blacks twice as often as Whites. We all thought Jenna Ryan was correct when she claimed she would “definitely not go to jail” for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection because she is blond and White. (Surprisingly, she did get two months.)
Because race matters to our view of law and order, to the impact of our formal justice system, and to vigilante activity.
Collectively, our legal view of these cases would change if the race of the actors involved were different: If an armed, underage, Black teen had crossed state lines and shot three people on a self-motivated mission to defend private property and assault protesters. If three Black homeowners had chased down and shot a White jogger they suspected to be an intruder in their Georgia neighborhood. If the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 had been Black.
Yes, I and others have reported the hate mailer. But the authorities have said that without more, there is really nothing the law can do. So, it will keep coming. Essentially, it is authorized.