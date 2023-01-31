It’s been three years now since we first began to hear news accounts about the mysterious virus causing significant illness in China. In a matter of weeks, its impact ballooned, as cruise ships sat anchored off shore and U.S. airports began a rapid pivot to new protocols to attempt to keep the virus out.
On March 8, 2020, Iowa reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus. On March 24, Dubuque County saw its first COVID-19-related death, the first in the state.
As the virus ramped up, so did the Telegraph Herald’s coverage. We began tracking cases and deaths in our 10-county area on a daily basis and talking regularly with state and county public health officials and local health care providers.
When vaccines became available, we pushed out daily updates on where and when people could get access to shots. We then added vaccination updates to our regular coverage, tracking the number of people vaccinated in each of our area counties and the percentage that number represents.
As the State of Iowa pulled back on its reporting of data, we, too, shifted, providing our COVID-19 data updates twice per week along with broader stories talking with the Dubuque County Board of Health, the city’s public health specialist, local health care providers and others to help explain in data and detail the pandemic threat in our area.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds repeatedly said she trusted Iowans to “do the right thing” in making decisions about how to best protect themselves from COVID-19. We took seriously our responsibility as journalists to arm citizens with consistent and accurate data about the virus spread in this area so that they might make informed decisions. Since the start of our coverage nearly three years ago, we have made COVID-19 coverage free and accessible to all readers on our website. I’m proud of the award-winning work we’ve done in providing data and the stories we’ve reported showing the real impacts of the virus on local families, businesses and health care providers.
A year ago, as changes in reporting and testing altered our ability to gather meaningful data, we pivoted to reporting area COVID stats just once per week. Now, we’re drawing that reporting to a close. With the proliferation of at-home testing, public health officials are no longer getting the results in many cases — and we have no way of knowing how many cases that is. The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced that it, too, will pause its weekly county COVID-19 updates, while continuing to monitor local, regional, and national conditions and trends related to COVID. We think it makes for us sense to follow suit and do the same.
We will continue our coverage of Dubuque County Board of Health meetings and will remain in contact with local health care providers and provide updates as needed. If you have questions or concerns about our coverage, as always, feel free to reach out.
