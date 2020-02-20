Voters in southwest Wisconsin went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in several local primary contests and a special election.
According to unofficial results, voters in the River Ridge Community School District narrowly rejected a $2.3 million bond measure that would have funded construction of an athletic complex in Patch Grove.
A total 330 votes supported the project, while 331 opposed. Results of the close election — the measure needed a simple majority to pass — will be canvassed today.
Once results are final, anyone who cast a ballot in the contest can request a recount of votes.
Other Wisconsin election news:
- Darlington Mayor Dave Breunig will not be elected to another term after he finished third in the primary contest. His 68 votes fell well short of the 119 votes cast in favor of current City Council Member Erin Gallagher and the 307 votes for former Fire Chief Mike McDermott.
- Darlington Council Member Cynthia Corley earned 39 votes in her re-election bid, besting challenger Bernard Biraki, who received 12 votes. However, Ray Spellman was the top vote-getter with 109 ballots cast in his favor. Spellman and Corley will advance to the general election.
Incumbent Belmont School Board Member Chris Knebel advanced out of the spring primary with 151 votes, as did five other challengers vying for three open seats. BJ Galle was the top vote-getter with 193, Vaughn Mester received 184, Kim Schmelz received 178, Lucas Clayton received 108 and Brandon Masbruch received 91. Mike Paulson was eliminated after receiving 52 votes.