Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A public Veterans Day program in Platteville now will be held at a different location.
The 11 a.m. program on Thursday will be held inside the City Hall auditorium, rather than at Platteville City Park. The city announced the change is due to "predicted weather."
Masks are required inside City Hall.
The event will include a bell-ringing and moment of silence in recognition of the burial of the unknown soldier in 1921 in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a press release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.