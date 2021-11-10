PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A public Veterans Day program in Platteville now will be held at a different location.

The 11 a.m. program on Thursday will be held inside the City Hall auditorium, rather than at Platteville City Park. The city announced the change is due to "predicted weather."

Masks are required inside City Hall. 

The event will include a bell-ringing and moment of silence in recognition of the burial of the unknown soldier in 1921 in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you